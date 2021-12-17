A number of high profile Ghanaian stars achieved impressive academic laurels within the year 2021

Actor Van Vicker and actresses Kalsoume Sinare and Victoria Lebene were among this group of celebrities

Here is a list of the top Ghanaian stars who bagged degrees or graduated from school within the year

The year 2021 has been eventful for the entertainment industry and many players within the space.

Apart from chalking successes in their crafts as entertainers, some achieved successes in other fields like education.

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of all the Ghanaian celebrities who achieved academic laurels in 2021.

1. Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe:

The ace actress has it all. She is a successful actress with over 20 years of experience. She has a blissful marriage with former Black Stars Tony Baffoe with whom she has three children.

With this, Kalsoume could have rested and enjoyed her life. But she still found it necessary to enroll in school for a Bachelors' degree.

The actress bagged a Bachelor's degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) earlier in December 2021.

Kalsoume who studied Public Service and Governance graduated with Second Class Upper honours.

2. Yaw Tog:

Sore hitmaker Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, burst onto the scene about a year ago. He was still in his second year in secondary school, Opoku Ware School (OWASS).

The teen rapper graduated from OWASS after writing his West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) in October.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Yaw Tog's friend leaked his WASSCE results which showed a good performance.

3. Gyakie:

Songbird Gyakie, known in private life as Jacqueline Acheampong, established herself as a top music artiste within the year.

But that was not the only good thing for her. She also graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in September.

4. Van Vicker:

Actor Joseph Van Vicker may have had it all but he did not have a Bachelors' degree. He filled this void in July 2021.

Van Vicker graduated from AUCC with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications with first-class honours. He also bagged awards as the best student in his course and department.

But not even his awards were the high point of his graduation. It was the fact that he was getting the degree about 26 years after completing SHS at Mfantsipim School.

5. Victoria Lebene:

Actress Victoria Lebene also added Bachelors' degree to her many achievements in 2021. She graduated from AUCC with a Bachelor of Arts in Development Communication.

