Nana Ama McBrown awed many with her hair-making skills at the opening of Beauty Bowl Salon on Sunday, November 26, 2023

She combed and straightened a client's hair which earned her applause from the client and the staff of the salon

Many people applauded McBrown in the comment section of the post

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown displayed one of her many talents in the salon at the opening of Beauty Bowl Salon.

Nana Ama McBrown does a fan's hair in the video

Nana Ama McBrown was at the opening of Beauty Bowl Salon at East Legon on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Onua Showtime host decided to display one of her many talents, which was hair-making.

While a customer was seated in the salon chair, The Empress went ahead to comb the lady's bob wig and then straighten it. She assured the lady that she had an experience in hair-making and she should not be scared.

The workers at the salon were so impressed that they took out their smartphones to record her. The lady loved her look and also applauded The Empress.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown doing a fan's hair at the launch of Beauty Bowl Salon.

Ghanaians react as Nana Ama McBrown does a fan's hair in the salon

Many people admired the fact that Nana Ama McBrown is a talented person, as they hailed her in the comment section.

symply_nanahemaa said:

Those who don’t have kapr3 are busy hating

korkor_the_commentor said:

McBrown is a very interesting lady...Jack of all trades ❤️

elle._renee said:

Learn new things. You never know ❤️❤️❤️❤️

gabiwilson280 said:

She just a vibe ❤️

lethalnubian said:

Why won't you love Nana

ruis8248 said:

The nation’s sweetheart ❤️

cocobrown957 said:

She’s just a happy soul

agyapongfosuaa said:

She is blessed

nass_ama_dug said:

Her outfit ❤️❤️❤️

adelegh4real said:

What can’t she do ❤️❤️❤️

McBrown donates TV sets, and machines worth thousands to UGMC

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown, as the brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana, donated medical equipment and television sets to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The donation took place on the premises of UGMC on November 20, 2023, and was received by the staff and CEO of the centre.

Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah and Hisense for the donation, while others pleaded for the kind gesture to reach their health facility.

