Nana Ama McBrown, as the brand ambassador for Hisense Ghana, donated medical equipment and television sets to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC)

The donation took place on the premises of UGMC on November 20, 2023, and was received by the staff and CEO of the centre

Many people hailed Mrs McBrown Mensah and Hisense for the donation, while others pleaded for the kind gesture to reach their health facility

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown and famous technology brand Hisense Ghana donated TV sets and an ultrasound machine to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Nana Ama McBrown and Hisense Ghana donation to the University of Ghana Medical Centre. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

McBrown and Hisense donate to the University Of Ghana Medical Center

The donation exercise was held on November 20, 2023, at the premises of the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).

Nana Ama McBrown and Hisense Ghana donated one 85-inch and five 50-inch television sets worth over GH¢45,000. They also donated an ultramodern ultrasound machine worth over $40,000.

Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, the chief executive officer of UGMC, was thankful for the donation. Receiving the items on behalf of the health facility, he said:

"These are important machines that the medical centre needs because our staff have been talking about its importance to the delivery of proper health care."

The Empress arriving for the donation exercise at the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Dr. Kwame Anim Boamah, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Ghana Medical Center, thanks Mrs McBrown Mensah and Hisense Ghana.

Ghanaians applaud Nana Ama McBrown and Hisense for the donation

While many people applauded Nana Ama McBrown and Hisense Ghana for the donation, they pleaded that the same gesture be extended to their various regions.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians.

princess_otiwaah_cartel said:

Does she have time to rest de3.....awww God bless you Nana

afiaasher said:

That's a laudable gesture. God bless you. Please donate one to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital!! We will greatly appreciate it.

miss.boat said:

@iamamamcbrown @hisense_ghana please we need 1 at Tarkwa. We really do need it. Pleeeaassee.

maame_adwoa_york

@iamamamcbrown I work at Ussher hospital paediatric ward ma kids want TV to watch cartoons plssssss.

Pictures from the donation exercise done by Hisense Ghana and Nana Ama McBrown to the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Nana Ama McBrown cooks for Akosombo Dam spillage victims after donating relief items

YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Nana Ama McBrown led her McBrown's Kitchen and McBrown Foundation team to Abgetikpo in the Volta Region.

The team went with numerous relief items from sponsors to be donated to the community after it was affected by the unfortunate Akosombo Dam spillage incident.

The Empress went further to cook for the victims, attracting significant cheers from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh