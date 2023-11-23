Nana Ama McBrown, in a question-and-answer session with a fan, revealed that she got her first car at age 20

The veteran actress said her first vehicle was purchased for her by her boyfriend at the time

During the question-and-answer session, McBrown shared a few details about herself, which impressed fans

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, had an enlightening conversation with a fan during a question-and-answer session, sharing some personal milestones she has achieved. Among the revelations, the celebrated actress disclosed that she received her first car at the age of 20.

McBrown shared that her first vehicle was a gift from her then-boyfriend. The veteran actress shared that she has had a few more vehicles since then but did not spend a dime on the first one.

Fans were captivated as McBrown shared interesting details about her early years, expressing admiration for her. Some also admired her confidence and good oratory prowess during the session. Many people were mesmerised by the actress' charm and poise as she spoke and shared her life story.

Nana Ama McBrown advises Ghanaians

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, advised folks to be careful in their dealings with other people as humans can be wicked.

She mentioned that even Jesus Christ was mercilessly crucified by human beings, so anyone was susceptible to betrayal.

The actress added that it was necessary for people to be a bit discreet in their dealings because not everyone wishes for their success.

