Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, shared how he had to chase Mr Drew with lawyers before receiving his royalties

The musician revealed that Mr Drew owed him royalties for featuring on his song Case, but the funds were not forthcoming, so he had to use forceful means

Eugene said that he joined the industry before Drew so he could bully him but added that the issue was resolved and that they were cool now

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, opened up about his dispute with fellow artiste Mr Drew, revealing the lengths he had to go to secure his royalties from the song Case. The Open Gate hitmaker shared that he resorted to legal action to ensure he received the royalties owed to him.

Kuami Eugene disclosed that the issue began when the funds owed him failed to materialise. According to him, he decided to take matters into his own hands, employing the assistance of lawyers to pursue what was his.

Having established himself in the music industry prior to Mr Drew's rise, Kuami Eugene admitted to using a more assertive approach. He shared that, at first, he considered leveraging his seniority in the industry to strong-arm Mr Drew into settling the dispute.

Eugene said he could bully Drew because he was older than him in the game. He, however, mentioned that Drew eventually paid 50% of the royalties, so they are now cool. He added that he saw Mr Drew as a brother, so there was no bad blood between them, just business.

