Strika, in a video, was spotted shooting his first skit with Ras Nene and his crew, exciting many Ghanaians

Ras Nene has taken the young actor under his wing to transform his life for the better, and many Ghanaians are rooting for Strika's recovery

The young man has battled substance abuse addiction and a lot of personal problems since rising to stardom in 2015

Young Ghanaian actor Strika, known for his role in Beast Of No Nation, was seen shooting his first skit alongside Ras Nene and his crew. Ghanaians, eager to witness Strika's comeback, are rallying behind the young man.

Ras Nene, a seasoned comedian and mentor, has taken Strika under his wing, aiming to steer the young actor towards a brighter future. Many Ghanaians are optimistic about Strika's recovery, hoping that this new venture will mark a turning point in his life.

The snippets from the skit have already made rounds on social media, with many Ghanaians impressed at Strika's acting prowess. The atmosphere surrounding the shoot suggested that Strika was embracing the opportunity given him to better his life.

Strika's journey has not been without its challenges. Since rising to stardom in 2015, the young man has faced personal problems and struggled with substance abuse addiction. Despite these setbacks, many hope the support from Ras Nene and the Ghanaian community will get him back on track.

Strika and Ras Nene spark reactions

Ras Nene advises Strika

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, met Beast Of No Nation star Strika and gave the young man a lengthy piece of advice.

Strika has fallen off since featuring in the Hollywood film, battling substance abuse and other problems.

Ras Nene told Strika that he was willing to help and work with him, but he had to put effort into getting his life back on track.

