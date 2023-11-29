Kidi, in a video, ignored a die-hard fan who was trying to make a video with him, sparking reactions on social media

Obaa Cee, who is very popular on TikTok, attended an event where Kidi was present, and after the show, she tried to show her admiration for him

The lady stood beside Kidi and tried severally to get him to look into the camera, fervently calling out his name, but the musician seemed uninterested

Ghanaian music sensation Kidi has found himself at the centre of controversy after seemingly ignoring a fan's attempt to share a moment with him.

The incident, which occurred at a show Kidi recently performed, has sparked reactions from disappointed Ghanaians.

The incident happened when Obaa Cee, a well-known figure on TikTok, attended the event where Kidi was also present. Following the end of the show, she eagerly sought to express her admiration for the popular musician.

Positioned beside Kidi, Obaa Cee persistently tried to capture his attention for a video, repeatedly calling out his name while attempting to get him to look into the camera.

However, the response from Kidi was far from what she expected. The musician appeared disinterested, ignoring Obaa Cee's attempts to engage with him. The footage of the incident quickly circulated on TikTok, triggering reactions from Ghanaians.

Many social media users took to the comment section of the video to express their discontent with Kidi's behaviour, labelling it as rude and uncourteous of a public figure.

Kidi sparks reactions

Pamela ❤️ commented:

Kidi should go and look for her and do a nice video with her

M.A reacted:

i understand kidi's behavior, he is a celebrity and I think he doesn't know this woman, u don't expect him to be friendly with a stranger, Nipa ny3

Lady Julia wrote:

This video is funny at the same time sad

Sarkodie addresses fans

In another story, multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie has asked his fans why they are unhappy and are demanding more songs to be released.

He asked them what they were using all the many songs he had released to do and was saddened that they were not praising him enough.

His fans mentioned some of their favourite songs and how they affected their mood, while others also asked him why he was hoarding the songs.

