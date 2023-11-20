Engineers and Planners founder Ibrahim Mahama has financed the surgery of a young man with an unusual medical condition

The business owner and billionaire is said to have single-handedly paid GH¢80,000 to fund the procedure

The gesture, highlighted in a post on Instagram, had many fans and online users lavishing Mahama with compliments

The Ghanaian businessman and billionaire stepped forward to ameliorate Bismark's predicament following an appeal for help by the philanthropist and owner of Bones Man TV, Clinton Yeboah.

Ibrahim Mahama pays GH¢80k for young man's surgery. Photo credit: bonesmantv/ibrahim_mahama_71.

Source: Instagram

Bismark, who has been admitted to the hospital, can now sigh relief thanks to the kind-hearted business founder.

''Abusua, God do am finish. Please SHARE. Ghana's Biggest Business Mogul and the CEO for Planners and Engineers, Mr Ibrahim Mahama @ibrahim_mahama_71 has Fully Paid for the whole 80,000 cedis (800 million) for Bismark Surgery,'' Yeboah claimed on Instagram.

Yeboah further thanked Ibrahim Mahama and Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix for their Support.

Read his post below:

Kind deed melts hearts

Here are some of the comments praising Ibrahim Mahama.

Wendylamore indicated:

God richly bless him.

Amadee53 commented:

God bless him.

Lucindaeffah said:

God bless him.

Richiefrimp reacted:

God bless you so so much, Sir.

Floricita_naa said:

Awww, this man.

Iambo_rngreat commented:

God bless him and those who supported.

Emon__17c posted:

@ibrahim_mahama_71 God is not done with you yet. May he bless you and elevate you in all spheres of your life.

Nana-Yaw indicated:

You are a gem. God bless yu.

Adzomensah indicated:

God bless him and wish Bismark all the best.

Modernstoregh posted:

God bless you, sir .

Adepa3991 commented:

Awww, words aren't enough for how grateful we are. May the good Lord continue to bless you.

Iam_tatianagrace said:

Awwww, God bless him.

Awulayeboah indicated:

God bless him paaaaa.

K.bobieansah mentioned:

Jehovah bless you, Mr.

