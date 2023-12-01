Abena Korkor was engaged in a heated argument with a happy balloons vendor after she failed to pay her GH¢2k for using her services

In the video, the lady was trying to get Abena Korkor to pay the money as they stood outside the club, with passersby surrounding them hoping to resolve the matter

The video got many people talking as they advised vendors to be cautious when dealing with the controversial socialite

Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has gone viral once again after she was engaged in a heated argument with a Nitrous Oxide balloons vendor at a night club.

Abena Korkor and a happy balloons vendor in a feud. Image Credit: @famebugs

Abena Korkor feuds with Nitrous Oxide vendor at a night club

In the video, Abena Korkor and the Nitrous Oxide vendor were seen exchanging words as passerby surrounded them to figure out what had caused the disagreement.

The vendor of the Nitrous Oxide balloons , also known as happy balloons, explained that Abena Korkor requested for her services worth GH¢2000 and had refused to pay.

Abena Korkor was seen trying to leave the venue as the venue tried to stop her and force her to pay the amount owed her.

Video of Abena Korkor engaged in a heated argument with the vendor of the Nitrous Oxide balloons.

Ghanaians shared their opinions after watching the video

Many people were unhappy with Abena Korkor's refusal to pay the vendor the money owed her after using the happy balloons at the club.

sam_spyces said:

I blame whoever gave it to her.Why should you give something to Abena Korkor whiles she’s not paid yet? Wei the way ah ne ti bom nu, it should be give & take! However, what’s the sense in this balloon ?? So the youth don’t know how harmful it is erh? You’re inhaling poison for 2k? Nkwasia generation! We deserve the current spike in liver/lung/kidney problems

geraldine_aquila_mccarthy said:

2k for balloons?? Did she have a wedding

jazzy_mayborn said:

W'ahu balloon nkoaa 20million!! Ei

koti_botor said:

Balloon 2 thousand why u dey do party give children

ms_saim.j said:

She did same at Oxford number one last week without paying

miss_lary6 said:

I remember in one of her videos she said when she comes to your shop for something, don’t give it to her. I believe she was talking to all vendors.

jsemavor said:

Ehii snitching be this

