Former TV3 employee Abena Korkor has been captured in a dance video showing off moves and figure

The footage resurfaced amid controversies surrounding her personality over explicit clips about her bedroom romance

The video where she dances in a fitting outfit as she confidently struts her stuff for the camera has erupted a stir

Sensational social media personality and mental health advocate Abena Korkor has flaunted her figure in a video displaying her exciting dance moves.

The resurfaced footage comes amid a flurry of controversies concerning her personality. She has dominated discussions on social media, particularly X, after explicit videos of her were leaked.

Abena Korkor shows off her body and dance moves in video. Photo credit: @Mikebrown1429.

Source: Twitter

In the dance clip making the rounds on social media, Abena Korkor shakes her hips to a hit song as she moves her asset in front of the phone camera.

The social media personality flaunted her radiant look while flexing her physique in a form-fitting outfit.

The dance video shared by X user @Mikebrown1429 has been watched over 20,000 times by netizens.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to video of Abena Korkor

The clip garnered varied reactions and had a fan gushing over Abena Korkor.

@_Spitex asked:

So ibi this one weh dey cause traffic for the TL top?? AH.

@Mikebrown1429 replied:

Yes oooo.

@Mikebrown1429 indicated:

The way she shakes it be fine waaa.

@Yawsam said:

My wife, Ghana's favourite. I'll leave my girl for you wai.

@KobiBritain777 said:

Enjoy.

Abena Korkor chills with her friends

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor enjoyed a night out with friends at a homecoming event on Friday, November 10.

She posted a video of their trip to the event and the moment they hit the dance floor to make the best of the time with dance moves.

Abena Korkor attends church service

Still on the social media sensation, YEN.com.gh reported that Abena Korkor made waves, but this time, it was for an unexpected reason.

In a surprising turn of events, she attended a church service fully clothed and even led praises, leaving many of her followers in shock.

Abena Korkor, known for her provocative behaviour and tendency to share bedroom moments on social media, showed a different side of herself in a video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh