General Manager at Despite Media, Kennedy Osei, marked his 35th birthday on October 10, 2023, with his friends who are young East Legon Executive Club members.

Kennedy Osei marks his 35th birthday. Image Credit: @_kennedyosei and @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei marks 35th birthday with friends

In the early hours of his birthday, Kennedy Osei met with his friends, who were young members of the famous East Legon Executive Club.

Kneeling with another colleague, the club members stretched their hands on them and prayed for them in a video.

They split into two teams and played football. They then exercised together. After the workout session, they presented a citation in a case to the celebrant, Kennedy Osei.

The club members celebrated Kennedy Osei by gifting him birthday cakes, which he cut joyfully.

To make the celebration worthwhile, they showered the son of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite with water while he knelt.

Ghanaians celebrate Kennedy Osei as he marks his 35th birthday

Many people filled the comment section with birthday messages, while others were awed that there was a younger group for the famous East Legon Executive Club.

Some concerned Ghanaians also talked about water wastage, while others shared insights about it being a popular birthday tradition in Ghana known as ponding.

jennybunch_ said:

Happy birthday Sir, l tap into this blessing

iamwesleyboy said:

Club babies dey? . Where can I get the forms to buy?

cookieteegh said:

Happy birthday, Bro. Stay Blessed

ashinor_instylegh said:

Ah, there is a group for rich people’s children, too.... East Legon Club babies version

nnana_kofi_dwomoh said:

Happy birthday to my dear brother and boss one. May Almighty God guide you in your life. Amen

erickwameodame said:

Happy birthday, Sir. May God become proud of you by living in Humility and integrity Good health and wisdom are what I seek for you

akuapee9 said:

Nkwaseasem s3 wasting water, Aden monsuo ayera anaa

georginablay1 said:

I thought it was petrol ⛽️ h33rr

opticalwares.ent said:

Spray me with money not water please

Source: YEN.com.gh