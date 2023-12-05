YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has taken Shatta Wale's harsh swipes at him and his parents to heart

In a new interview with a colleague, the YouTuber talked about how hurt he was by Shatta Wale's verbal abuse

He demanded an apology but the artiste dismissed and rubbished his request with a new post on Facebook

Renowned YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has opened up on how hurt he was by Shatta Wale's verbal abuse towards him and his parents.

Talking to Zionfelix in an exclusive interview, Kwadwo Sheldon justified his decision to cancel Shatta Wale on all his platforms.

The YouTuber went on to demand an apology from the musician, or else he'll not rescind his decision to cancel Shatta Wale on his channels.

Shatta Wale descends on Kwadwo Sheldon again Photo source: Facebook/KwadwoSheldon, Facebook/ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale rubbishes Kwadwo Sheldon's demand for an apology

Shatta Wale and Kwadwo Sheldon's relationship took a nose dive earlier this year. Both socialites threw shade and threatened to take lawsuits against each other online.

In a new post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale reacted to Kwadwo Sheldon's demand for an apology.

Shatta Wale, known for his hotheadedness, warned Kwadwo Sheldon in his new post and disclosed his plans to further abuse the Youtuber's parents.

He followed up with several other posts on his Facebook, reacting to his denigrated relationship with Kwadwo Sheldon.

Netizens react to Shatta Wale's reaction to Kwadwo Sheldon's demands

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Shatta Wale's post.

Yaw Boakye Agyeman opined:

Dear Shatta wale(shatta movement) kindly ignore that guy and let's focus on our craft and bookings for this month. Let's end the year on a good note. He may be stupid but we in the movement cannot go low to his level. Allow him to swim in it alone.

Princess Agyanim said:

Kwadwo Sheldon dey come enjoy free hype again. Eeeii Kwame Nii Armah

Madepa Bi Ayera exclaimed:

The battle has started again hahahaha SM fans are ready

Sarkodie hails Kwadwo Sheldon with a touching message

While Shatta Wale continues to run down his relationship with Kwadwo Sheldon, other Ghanaian music stars are strengthening the bond.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie's inspiring message to Kwadwo Sheldon, hailing the tremendous growth of his platforms and media ventures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh