Blogger, Kobby Kyei has opened up about his humble beginnings and journey to fame in the media space

The renowned media personality recounted how he almost missed out on a university education

The blogger's story inspired many netizens who aim to take a page out of his book

Ghanaian blogger and on-screen media personality has shared his story coming from an underprivileged background.

The blogger who is behind the "Polish till You Shine" campaign recounted his inspirational life story with Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day show.

Scores of netizens who have come to appreciate his growth more after hearing his rags-to-riches tale shared their reactions to urge him on.

Kobby Kyei narrates grass to grace story Photo source: Facebook: KobbyKyeiNews

Source: Facebook

Kobby Kyei talks about life after high school

In a snippet of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the blogger narrated his school life at the Nyankomase Ahenkro Senior High School in the Central Region.

The blogger claims he was the only one among his high school graduation batch to further his education to the tertiary level, pursuing his degree at the University of Education, Winneba.

With this perseverance, he has gone on to build a media brand affiliated with top personalities including Nana Ama McBrown and Anne Sophie, a former France ambassador to Ghana.

Netizens react to Kobby Kyei's rags to riches story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kobby Kyei's inspirational life story.

totimehcharles said:

Make the difference you want to see wherever you find yourself.

stellathe_star77 wrote:

The blogger with the difference

kwabena_smiles remarked:

Yeah I know that school! It’s a great school at Assin Nyankomase!!

the_celebrity_therapist exclaimed:

Finally. Someone from my home town who is a public figure

ayarigaemmanuelkingsford added:

Wow agona Duakwa to the whole wiase. Duakwa do really hv a men Dan kwaku Yeboah, kobby kyei nyanka brothers the list goes on and on and am proud of my former school Assin Nyankumasi senior high ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Kobby Kyei wins Humanitarian award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that blogger Kobby Kyei had been honoured by the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global joining a host of other winners including Okyeame Kwame and Nana Tea.

The blogger's potable water in deprived communities and road safety projects are among several humanitarian efforts that earned him the honour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh