Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu, in a video, stepped out into town dressed in fashionable clothes

Kudus shared a video slide show of their time together, and many Ghanaians were happy to see the Ghanaian teammates connect in Europe

The three footballers wore expensive-looking jackets and sneakers, showing their good taste

Ghanaian football stars Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, and Alidu Seidu showed their off-field friendship, stepping out in style in the streets of Europe. The trio, dressed in fashionable attire, left a lasting impression on fans with their impeccable taste in clothing.

Mohammed Kudus steps out with Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu Photo Source: kuku Moh

Source: TikTok

Mohammed Kudus took to TikTok to share a video slideshow of their time together, showing the bond shared by the talented footballers. The footage captured the trio's journey through the town, highlighting their strong admiration for each other.

Ghanaians expressed their delight at witnessing the three footballers connecting on a personal level outside the football pitch. The video warmed the hearts of fans as it showed a rare glimpse of the lives of the athletes beyond their profession.

Dressed in expensive-looking jackets and stylish sneakers, Kudus, Issahaku, and Seidu exhibited a keen sense of fashion that impressed their fans. Watch Video Here.

Ghanaian football stars warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

WHUAWAYDAYS 2.0 reacted:

@Kuku Moh Star Boy Be ready for Thursday Mo ⚒

HajiaMcQueen reacted:

No matter hw far as I am I will still see u one day Insha Allah u stole my heart and forever the star boy Moh KukuMay Allah grant my prayers❤️

ب commented:

One of my fav youngsters since 21 seasonq

Mimi☪️wrote:

How I wish to meet you when you return to Ghana someday ❤️ Inshallah Allah will make it possible

Mohammed Kudus' goal

In another story, Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus recently faced off against Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew in a heated English Premier League match, which ultimately ended in a draw.

Kudus showcased his prowess with a powerful 13-minute shot, securing West Ham a temporary lead, but Crystal Palace responded with an equaliser.

This marked Kudus' third EPL goal of the season since his transfer from Ajax, generating widespread online reactions and emphasising the impact of Ghanaian talent in the competitive world of English football.

Source: YEN.com.gh