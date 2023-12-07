A video of a girl packing her provisions as she prepares for SHS has gone viral

She bid farewell to her followers and announced that she is leaving for school

Many people who saw the video shared their experience on the preparation they made for school

A Ghanaian girl who was preparing for life as a boarding house student has left many in awe after she shared a video showing the moment she was packing her provisions for school.

The video shared on TikTok, spotted the girl @mikella_1 packing food items such as sardines, cornflakes, drinks, gari, sugar, sachets of milo, biscuits, as well as shito.

Other items she packed into her chop box included tooth paste and sanitary pads.

Her chop box was filled to the brim when she was done packing the items.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 15,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by the food items the lady had packed for school.

charlotteadusei indicated:

Me as your school mother I won’t go to dining

user5549064467311 commented:

it pains me that no senior is in sch, fellow dorm mates steal her for me

Ewuradwoa Besiwaah Asare indicated:

Not me going to SHS 1 with an empty chop box way back 2014

Jennifer replied:

I remember I sent just 4 sardines to school and my little sister wrote my name on it

Rosemary Mills replied:

Not me going to school with one trank,big traveling bag and two chop box with 7 hundred and finished everything in two weeks

Boy look sad on firs day at school

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a boy got sad on his first day in Senior High School.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @victor_ampofo captured the moment the boy was chauffeured to the prestigious Presbyterian Boy's Senior High School (Presec-Legon).

The young student who wore white short sleeves and khaki trousers seemed t unhappy as he sat apart from other students with his hands on his jaw.

