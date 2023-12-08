Evangelist Suro Nyame, in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, made a comparison between food in Accra and Kumasi

Evangelist Suro Nyame, in an interview with prominent blogger Zionfelix, made a comparison between food in Accra and Kumasi. The pastor expressed his preference for what he described as the natural taste of Kumasi's food over the heavily spiced ones found in Accra.

Preacher Evangelist Suro Nyame Photo Source: Evangelist Suro Nyame

Source: Facebook

Evangelist Suro Nyame did not mince words when discussing his food experiences in Accra. He remarked that the food in the capital city was over-spiced, lacking the natural taste that he appreciates in the dishes of Kumasi.

During the course of the interview, Suro Nyame also touched on the economic aspect of life in Accra compared to Kumasi. According to him, the cost of living in Accra surpasses that of Kumasi. According to him, it is better to stay in Kumasi and work in Accra instead of staying in Accra permanently.

Suro Nyame's remarks sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanakwadwosafo4758 reacted:

If you stay in Accra for 5 days and spend the weekend in Kumasi, it could be expensive than just staying in Accra throughout. Think of the transportation cost alone...

0tismadaline commented:

Is the spices part for me

emmanuelcoffie3501 reacted:

Dats true bro…eating food in Kumasi comes with a great n natural feeling✅

