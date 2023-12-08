Evangelist Suro Nyame, in a conversation with Zionfelix, opened up about how much he spends in a day and the cost of living in Accra

The preacher said whenever he goes to the streets to preach he spends around GH¢800

He compared the cost of living in Accra to that of Kumasi and said living in Kumasi was more cost-effective than living in Accra

Evangelist Suro Nyame, in an interview with popular blogger Zionfelix, shared his daily expenses and compared the cost of living in Kumasi versus Accra.

When asked about his daily routine, the evangelist unveiled that his street preaching came at a cost, revealing an expenditure of approximately GH¢800 each day. He said the money covered the transportation of his instruments to various destinations as well as feeding.

Comparing the cost of living in the Ashanti regional capital to that of Accra, Evangelist Suro Nyame pointed out the advantages of residing in Kumasi. According to the preacher, Kumasi provides a more cost-effective lifestyle compared to the capital city, Accra.

The man of God also talked about the quality of food in Kumasi and that of Accra. Many Ghanaians agree with his assertion that life in Accra is hard.

Evangelist Suro Nyame sparks reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nanakwadwosafo4758 said:

If you stay in Accra for 5 days and spend the weekend in Kumasi, it could be expensive than just staying in Accra throughout. Think of the transportation cost alone...

lindadowuona7935 reacted:

Asemoooo hmmm Ghana ❤God has mercy

emmanuelcoffie3501 commented:

Dats true bro…eating food in Kumasi comes with a great n natural feeling

Sista Afia says Accra is expensive

In another story, Sista Afia, in a conversation with blogger Zionfelix, discussed the cost of living in Accra, specifically East Legon.

The singer said the cost of living in East Legon was one of the most expensive she has ever seen.

Sista Afia added that she no longer spends cedis in Ghana, sparking reactions from social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh