Retired Ghanaian professional footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has been ordered by the Accra High Court to pay GH₵1 million in damages for the malicious prosecution of renowned Ghanaian journalist Osarfo Anthony.

Osarfo Anthony and Asamoah Gyan in photos. Image Credit: @osarfoanthony and @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan fines over GH¢1 million, details of the case below

This comes at the back of Asamoah Gyan initially suing Anthony Sarfo, Chris Handler, Sarah Kwablah and Ekow Micah. The suit was on the basis of extortion over the publication of the alleged sexual assault incident between the retired professional footballer and a young lady known as Sarah Kwablah.

The four persons Asamoah Gyan sued were later found not be guilty of the crime after they were arrested and were acquitted of their charges on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

After their release, Anthony Sarfo took up the case and countersued Gyan and his manager Sammy Anim Addo for malicious prosecution and demanded GH₵ 1 million in damages.

On December 8, 2023, the Accra High Court presided by Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaa, announced the ruling and found the former Black Stars Captain and his manager guilty of falsely accusing the four persons of extortion and for their unlawful arrest.

According to reports, the Accra High Court also indicated that Gyan sued the four persons and had them arrested not because of the publication, but to protect his image and to finalise a move to a football club in China at the time.

In conclusion, the Court awarded Osarfo Anthony GH¢900,000 in damages, GH¢111,000 for the 111 months he was out of work, which paid him GH¢1,000 at the time.

Also, Asamoah Gyan and his manager were charged GH¢60,000 by the Court, bringing the total to GH¢1,071,000.

News of Asamoah Gyan and Osarfo Anthony's case.

Asamoah Gyan labels ex-wife a loser after marriage annulment

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, reports indicated that the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 union with his wife.

However, the former Ghanaian legendary footballer almost lost the social media narrative after it emerged that the court ordered him to give his ex-significant other specific properties: a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

Source: YEN.com.gh