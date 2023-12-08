Hajia Bintu got many people talking about her curves when she shared a video dancing to an amapiano song with so much energy and passion

Going in for a casual look, she wore a green crop top and a pair of bell-bottom trousers

Many of her Instagram followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the dance video

Socialite Hajia Bintu turned many heads on social media as she flaunted her massive curves in a dance video.

Hajia Bintu flaunts thick curves as she dances in video

Curvy model and influencer Hajia Bintu as part of marketing a product, decided to show off her assets in a video.

Dressed casually, she wore a green cleavage-baring crop top which she paired with bell-bottom trousers that showed off her voluptuous figure.

She danced to an amapiano song titled Bhebha 2.0 which is by South African musicians Omaan and Ocean Biller and it featured Bepa, double D and Jazzy Avenue.

Hajia Bintu danced with so much energy. At a certain part in the video, she turned her backside to face the camera as she shook her assets vigorously.

Video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her think curves while dancing to an amapiano song.

Ghanaians react to Hajia Bintu's dance video

Many of Hajia Bintu's Instagram followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the video.

big._fauzzz said:

Chale your bundade3 we for take go Guinesse book of records

boboski_rinxo said:

This isn’t for faint hearted

officialstarboi said:

Funny enough na u I Dey look

kayceswitch said:

The best influencer of the year goesssss tooo Bintu

so.calledadeniran said:

Omo who dey knack this girl?? I greet you o

ako_suaa55 said:

If she didn’t turn koraa nka I will do that for her

white_godd said:

Whenever I see Bintu I keep asking myself why people chose to be gays

oluwafemi7176 said:

Expensive body

thebig7_ said:

Best body in the game

