The beautiful baby mama of Zionfelix's handsome son, Minalyn, never disappoints with her looks

The talented makeup artiste has posed with an expensive designer bag to complete her look in new photos

Ghanaian singer Mzbel and others have commented on Minalyn's stunning photos on Instagram

Ghanaian makeup artist Minalyn Touch is notable for her professionalism, excellent work, and high fashion sense.

The beautiful and curvy baby mama of Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, has stunned some social media with her elegant out in new photos.

Zionfelix's baby mama slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @queen_minalyn

Source: Instagram

For this photoshoot, the fair-skinned hardworking entrepreneur looked spectacular in a green long-sleeve dress styled with a matching Adidas x Ivy Park waist bag.

The gorgeous style influencer wore voluminous afro hair and mild makeup while strutting in stylish block sandals.

Check out the photo below;

Zionfelix's baby mama slays in a brown leather dress

The celebrity mother, Minalyn, turned heads with a black long-sleeve top and short brown leather dress.

Check out the photo below;

Some social media users have commented on Minalyn's elegant photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Thatgalsika stated:

Queen ❤️forever

gustro0508 stated:

Gorgeous and lovely Mawu Lolo la......Every day above ground is a blessing ny3si❤️❤️❤️ Positive Vibes Only

richardsagada stated:

Indeed you are a blessed child.

christiana_emefa stated:

I just love u for how real u are…

gadogbegeorgiettem stated:

Yes, he never and will never trust him

mzadepa_1 stated:

Daaaammmnnn! Girl, you are beautiful! ❤️

marieange_gh stated:

Spicy mummy ️

am_aba_chocorian stated:

Queen

stokesh291984 stated:

Beautiful, Gracious, classy, blessed, unconditional love!!

iamnavee_100 stated:

My beautiful madam

