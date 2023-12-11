Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama got many admiring his luxurious lifestyle when he shared a picture of himself flying on his private jet

He was dressed casually as he wore a blue polo shirt and a pair of trousers also in the same colour

Many people thanked him for the lovely message he wrote in the caption, while others wished to be like him

Founder of Engineers and Planners, a West African indigenous-owned mining company, Ibrahim Mahama, shared a picture of himself relaxing on his private jet.

Ibrahim Mahama relaxes on his private jet

In the picture, Ibrahim Mahama was seated comfortably on his private jet with his legs stretched out.

While on the flight, he used his iPhone Pro Max smartphone as he beamed with a smile.

In the caption, he wished his thousands of Instagram followers a fruitful week. He wrote:

Have a fruitful week ✈️

On the flight, the famous Ghanaian businessman was dressed casually. He wore a blue polo shirt and a pair of trousers also in the same colour.

Ghanaians react to a picture of Ibrahim Mahama relaxing in his private jet

Many people admired the lavish lifestyle of Ibrahim Mahama as he sat down comfortably in his private jet while using his iPhone Pro Max smartphone.

peter_dery_ya said:

The Only boss with one name Dzata

sashafrique said:

When I grow up, I want to take calculated risks like you❤️

samuelklut said:

Enjoy the fruit of your labour snr.bless you

abdulmubariq roll said:

Me in few years to come I tap into your blessing sir

abdulmubariq said:

Thank you and same to you

ceejayarmanithestallion said:

Looking good my Boss

