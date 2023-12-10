Medikal in a video proved he is a family man as he spent some time with his daughter Island Frimpong

The musician apparently stepped out with his daughter to buy food at Chickenman Pizza

A netizen in reacting to the video was stunned by the resemblance that Island Frimpong shares with her mother Fella Makafui

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has earned the admiration of many after a TikTok video of him spending time with his daughter Island Frimpong went viral online.

This comes after Medikal and her daughter were spotted at a Chickenman Pizza joint where the rapper was heard ordering for a small-size pizza for Island.

Medikal steps out with daughter Photo credit: @magikal_gh1/TikTok

As the order was being worked on, the Omo Da hitmaker who was in a happy mood then posed for the camera and even shouted some of his popular catch phrases.

Island who caught unawares as the camera zoomed in on her also showed her swagger as she wore a bright smile and did a hand sign trying to emulate her father.

The adorable video which had raked in over 300 likes and 2000 views at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Medikal step out with her lovely daughter and it’s dhope".

Netizen react to video

A commenter who reacted to the video remarked that island has the resemblance of her mother Fella Makafui.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions

Chemel cobbinah remarked:

She looks like the mum more

Fella Makafui throws lavish birthday for Medikal

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal got tongues wagging as he turned 29 on April 5, 2023, and he celebrated the day in grand style.

His wife, Fella Makafui, organized a plush breakfast table to which he woke up to.

The plush breakfast table was set up by popular catering service Menscook.

Various meals were placed on the table and garnished with flowers in glass vases and yellow flowers similar to sunflowers.

Medikal daughter sings at event

Also, Island got all eyes on her at the christening of AMG Deuces's son.

The daughter of Medikal joined Keche on stage, delivering a heartwarming performance that melted the hearts of those in attendance.

Island showed remarkable confidence as she stood on stage alongside Keche and performed No Dulling hit song.

