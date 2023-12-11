Global site navigation

Sarkodie's Rapperholic Exhibition: Despite, Ofori Sarpong, And More Spotted, Photos Drop
Sarkodie's Rapperholic Exhibition: Despite, Ofori Sarpong, And More Spotted, Photos Drop

by  Peter Ansah
  • Sarkodie has launched his critically acclaimed exhibition ahead of this year's Rapperholic concert
  • The launch ceremony drew a lot of bigwigs to the exhibition centre, adding significant value to the rapper's legacy
  • Netizens were impressed by Sarkodie's pull power as the exclusive event was attended by top high-end socialites

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has launched a new exhibition held in his honour.

The exhibition organized by Eagle Plug and The Mix Design Studio in Osu displayed the rapper's over two decades journey in various forms.

Scores of netizens are not only impressed by the remarkable event but also by the calibre of guests in attendance.

Sark and Despite
Despite and Ofori Sarpong grace Sarkodie's Rapperholic exhibition Photo source: Instagram/Sarkodie, Instagram/DrDespite
Source: Instagram

Top personalities grace the launch of Sarkodie's exhibition

The launch ceremony of Sarkodie's Rapprholic exhibition was attended by multi-millionaires, top government officials, and colleague celebrities.

In some photos from the event, Sarkodie was sandwiched between Dr Kwame Despite and his multimillionaire brother Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Sarkodie's long-time collaborator, Efya and celebrated actress Nadia Buari were also present at the exclusive event.

The exclusive session was to set the stage for the week-long exhibition of Sarkodie's impact on the music industry as this year's Rapperholic concert draws closer.

Netizens react to first photos from Sarkodie's exclusive Rapperholic exhibition

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as shared their thoughts on Sarkodie's circle of friends at the just-ended Rapperholic exhibition.

annie_darren56 said:

There's a reason he's called Landlord

officialblesser wrote:

Greatness Needs Preparation your Fellow Artiste all the way from Africa Zambia

bigquammy remarked:

How I wish a space is really reserved to build such a museum? ‍♂️‍♂️

ahmedcarrick exclaimed:

Charley no artist or whatsoever comes close to sark in Ghana

Sarkodie and wife hype their daughter's brilliance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the attendance of Sarkodie's wife at the Rapperholic exhibition over the weekend.

Tracy attended the star-studded event with her children including Titi who earned significant praise after a video of her touring her father's legacy was released online.

Source: YEN.com.gh

