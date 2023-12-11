Grand P and his partner's arrival in Ghana last week threw social media into a frenzy

The couple who have been on a promotional tour since their arrival were asked about their favourite Ghanaian artiste

Eudoxie Yao couldn't hide her emotions as she talked about her favourite Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie

News of Guinean socialites Grand P and his partner, Eudoxie Yao's arrival on December 10, in Ghana took social media by storm.

The internet sensations have been on a media run sharing their experience in Ghana so far as they also raise awareness about their sponsored trip to the country.

In a new interview, the socialites were asked about their favourite artistes from Ghana and whether Grand P had plans for some collaborations while in town.

Grand P's curvy partner gushes over Sarkodie Photo source: Facebook/Sarkodie, Facebook/GrandP

Grand P's partner names Sarkodie as her favourite GH artiste

According to the viral stars who were treated to a warm welcome on arrival, they're yet to meet any of Ghana's top artistes.

In a sighted by YEN.com.gh, Grand P admitted that he had no favourites yet and would love some recommendations.

Eudoxie Yao, on the other hand, affirmed that she was a fan of Sarkodie. The curvy plus-size socialite exploded with joy as she talked about Sarkodie's smashing hit record, Adonai.

Netizens react to Eudoxie Yao's new interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Eudoxie Yao's selection.

@Benzemapm1 said:

So is the headset wearing Grand p or Grand p is wearing the headset

@brytepub wrote:

How you go talk best artiste in front of your husband who’s also a musician

@wonitwaasedi65 remarked:

when are you releasing you and Grand P Grammy song we the funs can’t wait to jump on it for Xmas , Obedi do wild then drop that banger

@Jerimars1 added:

The size of his head and the mic are the same

Grand P attempts to carry his partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Grand P's attempt to carry his plus-size partner, Eudoxie Yao.

After several failed attempts, the diminutive Guinean musician fell to the ground laughing hard at his inability to carry his girlfriend.

Source: YEN.com.gh