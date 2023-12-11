Grand P's Curvy Partner Gushes Over Sarkodie, Calls Him Her Favourite Ghanaian Artiste
- Grand P and his partner's arrival in Ghana last week threw social media into a frenzy
- The couple who have been on a promotional tour since their arrival were asked about their favourite Ghanaian artiste
- Eudoxie Yao couldn't hide her emotions as she talked about her favourite Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie
News of Guinean socialites Grand P and his partner, Eudoxie Yao's arrival on December 10, in Ghana took social media by storm.
The internet sensations have been on a media run sharing their experience in Ghana so far as they also raise awareness about their sponsored trip to the country.
In a new interview, the socialites were asked about their favourite artistes from Ghana and whether Grand P had plans for some collaborations while in town.
Grand P's partner names Sarkodie as her favourite GH artiste
According to the viral stars who were treated to a warm welcome on arrival, they're yet to meet any of Ghana's top artistes.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Grand P admitted that he had no favourites yet and would love some recommendations.
Eudoxie Yao, on the other hand, affirmed that she was a fan of Sarkodie. The curvy plus-size socialite exploded with joy as she talked about Sarkodie's smashing hit record, Adonai.
Netizens react to Eudoxie Yao's new interview
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Eudoxie Yao's selection.
@Benzemapm1 said:
So is the headset wearing Grand p or Grand p is wearing the headset
@brytepub wrote:
How you go talk best artiste in front of your husband who’s also a musician
@wonitwaasedi65 remarked:
when are you releasing you and Grand P Grammy song we the funs can’t wait to jump on it for Xmas , Obedi do wild then drop that banger
@Jerimars1 added:
The size of his head and the mic are the same
Grand P attempts to carry his partner
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Grand P's attempt to carry his plus-size partner, Eudoxie Yao.
After several failed attempts, the diminutive Guinean musician fell to the ground laughing hard at his inability to carry his girlfriend.
Source: YEN.com.gh