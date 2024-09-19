Empress Gifty has shed light on the aftermath of her unfortunate accident in the US, which cripled her

The gospel singer said a near plane crash during her recovery caused her to lose her eyesight

She shared her testimony in a recent interview recounting how all hopes were lost, yet she never gave up

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty has opened up about how her accident in the US affected her life.

The singer said she couldn't walk and had to consider a herbal doctor in Takoradi as an alternative to help regain her mobility.

Empress Gifty shares more about how she lost her eyesight. Photo source: Instagram/EmpressGifty

Source: Instagram

Recounting her experience with radio broadcaster Fiifi Pratt in a recent interview, Empress Gifty established while crippled, a plane crash scare caused her to lose her vision.

"We took a flight to Takoradi to go and see the herbal doctor. While en route, we were told we needed to return to the base for an emergency landing because the plane had developed a fault."

According to Empress Gifty, the episode on the plane led to a partial vision loss. She only regained her sight after about a month.

At the time, she was married to Prophet Osei, her former husband, who was planning to divorce her.

The singer is now married to politician Hopeson Adorye, who was the Deputy National Security Coordinator in charge of Airports. The politician, who lost his wife to cancer in 2017, married Empress Gifty in 2018.

The Aseda hitmaker now wears several hats as a wife, mother and TV presenter. In May, the first episode of the singer's UCook show on UTV went live. The new show comes after Nana Ama McBrown exited the station, taking along her widely viewed McBrown's Kitchen.

Empress Gifty hails Kuami Eugene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty spoken or the first time about her new song Watch Me, written and produced by Kuami Eugene.

The gospel singer shared that the Lynx Entertainment signee personally called her to gift her the song.

She added that the song spoke to her and accurately documented the twists and turns of her life.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh