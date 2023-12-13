Lil Win And Akrobeto Dance Happily In Video, Dress In Christmas Outfit
- Lil Win and Akrobeto, in a video shared on TikTok, happily danced to Lil Win's latest song, Saworowa
- The two legendary actors were dressed in Santa outfits and wore bright smiles as they grooved to the tune
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the unity between the two Kumawood legends
Ghanaian actors Lil Win and Akrobeto took to TikTok to share a delightful dance to Lil Win's latest song, Saworowa. Dressed in festive Santa outfits, the legendary Kumawood duo brought smiles and holiday spirit to their fans.
The TikTok video captured Lil Win and Akrobeto busting a move with a lot of energy, their bright smiles adding to the festive atmosphere. The friendship between the two actors was evident as they grooved to Lil Win's new track, spreading positive vibes.
Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win and Akrobeto get goofy in their Santa costumes, video gets many laughing hard
The video quickly gained traction, drawing attention and admiration from Ghanaians on TikTok. In the comments section, many expressed their joy at witnessing the unity between these two Kumawood icons. Fans were particularly delighted to see Lil Win and Akrobeto's unique dance moves.
Lil Win and Akrobeto win hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
kaakyire Afia said:
Akrobeto will kill us oo our song for this Christmas joor
She’z Riri commented:
Allow Akrobeto to give us his moves wae
25~December reacted:
Liwin what are you doing to my father
Khøbbÿ$ said:
Akrobeto forgot his dance move Anaa?
patrickboateng79 wrote:
Please we need Akrobeto on this track
beautiful tree reacted:
The oluman is coming small small, Akros Akros
Cliff wan said:
Put akrobeto for the remix top bro
McBrown dances with Lil Win and Akrobeto
In a similar story, Kumawood stars Nana Ama McBrown, Akrobeto and Lil Win gave their fans a great show as a video of them displaying incredible dance moves surfaced on social media.
The trio were dressed as Santa as they danced to Lil Win's song Saworowa while getting goofy.
Many people were elated to see them together as they got them laughing hard with their moves.
