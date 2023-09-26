Davido, in a video, was spotted having dinner with Ghanaian singer King Promise and other stars

In the video, Davido could be seen rejecting a plate of food already served him when he arrived at the table and opted to fetch his own food

The video sparked reactions on Twitter, with many people saying he was being cautious as he was a prominent figure

Nigerian music sensation Davido was spotted sharing a dinner table with Ghanaian singer King Promise, alongside other notable celebrities. The footage captured a unique moment when Davido displayed a different side of himself and how attentive he was to minor security details.

Upon arriving at the table, Davido surprised King Promise and other onlookers by politely declining a plate of food that had been prepared for him. Instead, he opted to serve himself, choosing from the array of dishes available. This unexpected move quickly caused a buzz on social media.

Twitter, as always, became the arena for reactions to this intriguing moment. Many users took to the platform to express their thoughts on Davido's decision to fetch his own food. Many saw it as a sign of security consciousness and speculated that this was due to his status as a prominent public figure.

Davido sparks reactions as he dines alongside King Promise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DoctaDoMore commented:

It's better to be careful than to be sorry though

officialntino_ reacted:

But why will he eat a meal that has already been dished for him?

ama_kodesh said:

Hw3 don’t be careful and see

RekpeteBillz wrote:

at least , he shouldn’t die of something he could have prevented , not food for a billionaire should be a problem

King Promise meets Davido at a club

In another story, Davido landed in Ghana on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, and visited a nightclub where he met Ghanaian singer King Promise.

The Nigerian musician was very excited to see the Ghanaian musician and began to do King Promise's Terminator dance before embracing him.

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see the beautiful camaraderie between the two afrobeats giants.

