Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been criticised by Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi who seems unsatisfied with the artiste's stagecraft.

Speaking to Hammer Nti on Pure FM in Kumasi, the failed MUSIGHA presidential candidate expressed his observations about Shatta Wale.

His observations have triggered scores of SM fans who consider his criticism as a harsh swipe at Shatta Wale.

Ras Appiah-Levi criticises Shatta Wale's stagecraft

According to Ras Appiah-Levi, Stonebwoy and Samini deserve to be heralded for advancing their stagecraft over the years.

During the interview, he advised Ghanaian artistes to prioritise the art of performing with live instrumentations on stage to safeguard their careers.

Ras Appiah-Levi established that Shatta Wale was on the verge of sinking his career since he expended his energy on online banters instead of rehearsals.

He added that artistes like Shatta Wale would fade out soon since future music consumers would demand for their favourites to perform with live instrumentations.

Netizens react to Ras Appiah-Levi's observations about Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Ras Appiah-Levi's observations about Shatta Wale.

Demasko farms exclaimed:

I think, Wale is the Hero in the music industry

Robert Extic Bentil wrote:

So people can't talk thier matter without involving Shatta Wale in thier conversation eeii... Everyday biaa Shatta Wale dat hhmm...Man is blessed

Kriz Tian said:

So music is all about playing live band eiii asem ooo

Bonny Arvoh quizzed:

What will live band do to the youth.shatta all the way.jelousy

Bastos Amanor remarked:

Shatta wale perform Live at the AFTER THE STORM album launch that’s he’s talking about

Ras Appiah-Levi loses out on MUSIGHA elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi lost the recently held MUSIGHA elections.

Bessa-Simons, who had been acting as the union's president before the long-expected election, was announced as the winner.

