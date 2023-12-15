A new video of Kwesi Arthur has surfaced online with the rapper vibing to the trending song, Lonely Road

In the video, the rapper flaunted his gold-plated tooth while humming to the song's lyrics

Netizens shared their admiration for the rapper in the comments section and their anticipation for new music

Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur has been spotted in a new video after a brief moment away from social and traditional media.

As he sang and smiled in the video, Kwesi Arthur flashed a gold-plated tooth, which excited scores of his fans.

The video garnered massive traction in a few moments as fans thronged to the comments section to share their admiration for the Tema-based rapper.

Kwesi Arthur sings O'Kenneth and XlimKid's Lonely Road

Kwesi Arthur has joined the growing list of celebrities, including Lil Durk and Hakim Ziyech, who have fallen in love with O'Kenneth and XlimKid's new song.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwesi Arthur, who was recently chastised for his appearance at Davido's concert abroad, was seen jamming to the new song.

Kwesi Arthur's fans were happy to see him, considering their constant pressure on him to connect with fans and release music.

Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur's recent appearance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their admiration for Kwesi Arthur.

capalotthe wrote:

my fav forever

4eva_hagan commented:

I just knew he will be the one to hop on this

styleupclothing.2 said:

We coming back soon

comefeelme.180 exclaimed:

Ghanaian’s Roddy Ricch

ceajaiyramson remarked:

@kwesiarthur_ kwesi boy you da man no matter what #TMboys

younhg_wealth_ quizzed:

@kwesiarthur_ what is going on your fans miss you too much

diawuoshakor added:

Huh kwesi Arthur ❤️❤️❤️show them up next is still searching working enjoyment ❤️

Black Sherif sends emotional message to Kwesi Arthur

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on sighting a message from Black Sherif in which the young rapper confessed his love for Kwesi Arthur.

Black Sherif's message gained the attention of scores of netizens and Kwesi Arthur who reverted with the same gesture towards Black Sherif.

