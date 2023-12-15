Kwesi Arthur Jams To O'Kenneth And XlimKid's Lonely Road, Flaunts Gold Tooth, Video Drops
- A new video of Kwesi Arthur has surfaced online with the rapper vibing to the trending song, Lonely Road
- In the video, the rapper flaunted his gold-plated tooth while humming to the song's lyrics
- Netizens shared their admiration for the rapper in the comments section and their anticipation for new music
Ghanaian musician, Kwesi Arthur has been spotted in a new video after a brief moment away from social and traditional media.
As he sang and smiled in the video, Kwesi Arthur flashed a gold-plated tooth, which excited scores of his fans.
The video garnered massive traction in a few moments as fans thronged to the comments section to share their admiration for the Tema-based rapper.
Kwesi Arthur sings O'Kenneth and XlimKid's Lonely Road
Kwesi Arthur has joined the growing list of celebrities, including Lil Durk and Hakim Ziyech, who have fallen in love with O'Kenneth and XlimKid's new song.
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwesi Arthur, who was recently chastised for his appearance at Davido's concert abroad, was seen jamming to the new song.
Kwesi Arthur's fans were happy to see him, considering their constant pressure on him to connect with fans and release music.
Netizens react to Kwesi Arthur's recent appearance
YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their admiration for Kwesi Arthur.
capalotthe wrote:
my fav forever
4eva_hagan commented:
I just knew he will be the one to hop on this
styleupclothing.2 said:
We coming back soon
comefeelme.180 exclaimed:
Ghanaian’s Roddy Ricch
ceajaiyramson remarked:
@kwesiarthur_ kwesi boy you da man no matter what #TMboys
younhg_wealth_ quizzed:
@kwesiarthur_ what is going on your fans miss you too much
diawuoshakor added:
Huh kwesi Arthur ❤️❤️❤️show them up next is still searching working enjoyment ❤️
Black Sherif sends emotional message to Kwesi Arthur
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on sighting a message from Black Sherif in which the young rapper confessed his love for Kwesi Arthur.
Black Sherif's message gained the attention of scores of netizens and Kwesi Arthur who reverted with the same gesture towards Black Sherif.
