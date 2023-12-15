A pretty lady has shown off her curvy figure in a spicy video that has social media users drooling

She captured herself in a fitting dress that accentuated her attention-grabbing assets while dancing to a song by Rihanna

Netizens, especially men, rushed to the comment section in droves to gush over her charming beauty

A beautiful lady has shown off her attention-grabbing figure to the world, and the alluring video has social media users over themselves.

In the eye-catching clip, she flaunts her assets while dancing to If It's Lovin' That You Want, a song by famous singer Rihanna.

Pretty lady grooves to Rihanna's song. Photo credit: curvygirls.gh/Rihanna (YouTube).

Source: Instagram

The confident lady sported long black braids that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality. She joyfully bounced her hips in front of the camera to show off her famous physique.

As expected, netizens, particularly men, flocked to the comment area to extol her lovely attractiveness.

Watch the footage below:

See how peeps reacted to the video

Folks headed to the comments area of the video, where the pretty lady dances to Rihanna's song. Many gushed over her.

Dede00471 posted:

Beautiful.

ManOlive gushed:

My woman, let's marry.

Joseph.sey.336 commented:

Nice one.

Shasha drooled:

God of this lady, help me marry her.

Allylover_dolce gushed:

Splendid.

Abdurazak.kedir observed:

Wooooooooow, you are pregnant.

Plus-size lady shakes her massive behind

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Social media sensation ValbabyyyofVSC released her latest entertaining videos in which she thrilled fans and followers with a series of spicy dance moves.

She dazzled in form-fitting outfits in the clips where she flaunted her stunning dark skin and fashion sense.

The young lady skillfully flexed her voluptuous body while moving her hips, impressing her audience with her motions.

Lady in heels leads young men in dance lesson

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady famously known as the Queen of Salsa showed that she's a woman of many talents as she delivered impressive and energy-filled dance moves in Instagram videos.

The multi-talented young lady was captured on camera leading a group of men at Menscook Catering & Logistics in a dance session as they entertained themselves.

In the clips seen by YEN.com.gh, the Queen of Salsa takes the young men through some dance steps, jamming to Turn Up, a song by Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh