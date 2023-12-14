Shatta Bandle donated GH¢2,000 to the winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition

In an Instagram post, the social media sensation shared photos of the cheque being handed to the quiz authorities

In the caption of the post, Shatta Bandle stated that the kids were future leaders and, hence, needed to be supported

Internet sensation Shatta Bandle has made a remarkable donation of GH¢2,000 to the deserving winner of the YMF Junior High School Quiz competition. The self-proclaimed "Young Rich Guy" took to Instagram to share the joyous moment as he gave back to the community.

The accompanying photos on Shatta Bandle's Instagram post showed the cheque being handed over to the quiz authorities, showing his generosity. The images captured the smiles and gratitude of both the recipient and the quiz organisers.

In a humble yet impactful caption, Shatta Bandle emphasised the importance of nurturing the potential of young kids, referring to them as the future leaders of society. He said:

Every time I thought I had taken a loss, God blessed me with something better. They are future generations or kings, so we need to support them in growing.

Many Ghanaians hailed Shatta Bandle for the donation and asked for God's blessings upon his life.

Shatta Bandle warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

only1haleeph said:

You sef Dey among the future leaders na

magnatefriday reacted:

You are young richest niga for real ❤️ God bless you

bigceuk said:

Bless you man... I appreciate your kind gestures and your moves for growth and developments Bless you.

i_am_welldone_07 commented:

God will give you more than your expectations

austine_fundz reacted:

God bless you and your classmates

Jackie Appiah makes donation

In another story, Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday celebration has caused a stir online as scores of netizens review her philanthropic efforts.

The highlight of the celebration was her visit to Mepe to attend the graduation ceremony of 120 beneficiaries she sponsored through vocational training.

She donated essential materials the beneficiaries needed to get their lives back on track.

Source: YEN.com.gh