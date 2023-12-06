Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday celebration has caused a stir online as scores of netizens review her philanthropic efforts

The highlight of the celebration was her visit to Mepe to attend the graduation ceremony of 120 sponsored beneficiaries

She donated essential materials the beneficiaries needed to get their lives back up

Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Jackie Appiah has sponsored 120 victims from Mepe, one of the towns affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.

The actress sponsored the displaced victims through vocational training and joined them at their graduation ceremony which coincided with her 40th birthday.

The actress was proud to check out the works of the beneficiaries and urged them on with an official speech.

Jackie Appiah surprises Mepe victims Photo source: Instagram/Nkonkonsa

Jackie Appiah donates sewing machines and makeup sets

Jackie Appiah's 40th birthday threw social media into a frenzy as scores of netizens and colleague celebrities shared in her joy online.

Reports indicate that the actress sponsored 120 victims from Mepe, affected by the unfortunate dam spillage incident at Akosombo.

The beneficiaries undertook studies in fashion, beauty, soap making, metal work, pastry making, sewing, tie and dye making,

The actress decided to visit the graduation of the 120 beneficiaries as she marked her 40th birthday.

At the ceremony were Hon Okudzeto Ablakwah, the MP for the consistuency and leaders from the school and township.

One of the key highlights of the day was Jackie Appiah's inspection of some outputs created by some of her beneficiaries.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she reviewed the outputs with Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa and urged the graduates as they looked forward to starting their vocational careers.

The 40-year-old actress crowned the day with a donation, surprising the victims with items such as sewing machines, makeup toolkits, hair care products and tools which she described as enough for the hairdresser students to start their own salon.

Netizens react to Jackie Appiah's gesture towards Mepe

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reacted to Jackie Appieah's gesture to the Mepe victims.

1realdario_ said:

She’s doing better than the president

yayra_4 wrote:

God bless her,people like you are rare.

_tinaod remarked:

@jackieappiah I am so proud of you ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh