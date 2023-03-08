Ghanaian artiste Sista Afia has called out Ghanaian TikTokers for charging enormous prices for their songs to be used in their content

She added that they charge huge fees yet dance freely to some Nigerian songs and not Ghanaian songs

She is disappointed, especially when a TikTok star charged her 20,000 cedis for them to feature her song in their dance challenge

Ghanaian afropop artiste Sista Afia has called out Ghanaian TikTok stars for overcharging and paying more attention to promoting Nigerian artistes and their songs than Ghanaian songs.

In a news article sighted on Pulse by YEN.com.gh, she said that she had seen these TikTok influencers dance to the tunes of Nigerian artistes more than Ghanaian artistes, and she mostly wondered why.

Disappointed Sista Afia out TikTok stars for charging high as GHc 20,000 Photo source: @sista.afia

She recounted an experience with a TikTok star who charged her a whopping GHc 20,000 to feature her song in one of her dance skits when they create free content for Nigerian stars.

Disappointed, Sista Afia said that when Ghanaian artiste wants them to promote their songs, they use that as an opportunity to secure vast sums of money.

The Afropop star added that she understands if they want to use Nigerian songs to generate a following and likes on social media to build their brands and their pages.

However, overcharging Ghanaian celebrities when they dance freely to foreign songs feels like a betrayal to the Ghana entertainment industry, which they, the TikTok influencers, are also a part of.

Sista Afia dances at her concert

