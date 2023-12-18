A video of a West Ham fan wishing the Black Stars get an early exit from the AFCON is trending

The young boy made this comment when asked how the team would cope if Kudus left to represent Ghana at the AFCON

Many people who reacted to the video were stunned at the reaction of the young boy

A young West Ham United has caused a stir after saying he was hoping the Ghana senior national team, the Black Stars, would suffer an early exit from the African Cup of Nations tournament in 2024.

The boy made the comment in a post-match interview with West Ham Fan TV on YouTube following his team's resounding 3-0 victory against Wolves in the English Premier League.

He made the remark when quizzed as to whether West Ham would be able to perform better without Kudus, who would be representing Ghana at the tournament.

"I don't know, lets just hope that Ghana gets knocked out early so we can have him back."

He then went on to praise Kudus for his performance in the game against the Wolves, where he got a brace in the first half.

"He is such a bargain, he is a full package, his defending is alright, his attacking is just flawless, he got a brace out of nowhere he is good and I love it when he does his celebration."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5,000 views and 40 comments.

Peeps react to the young fan's comments about the Black Stars

Netizens who thronged the video's comments section were stunned by the boy wishing the Black Stars bad luck in the competition.

@AEWest-qx2sp reacted:

Let's hope Ghana get knocked out early well said young man.

@Negasty96 reacted:

The guy is wishing Ghana gets knocked out of the AFCON early because of Mo Kudus . We cancel it in the name of Jesus

@alanMeplusYou commented:

You wish Ghana gets kicked out early for his return!

Fans weeps as he confesses love for Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an ardent fan shed tears as he passionately professed his adoration for Mohammed Kudus.

This declaration of love for the Black Stars player unfolded at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The devoted fan exhibited his unwavering support for Kudus by showcasing extensive inscriptions of the player's name emblazoned across his body.

