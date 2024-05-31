Ghanaian dancer Afronita manifested about being in the finals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent with her mentee Abigail Dromo

She shared the pictures on her Instagram page, and they were handwritten notes talking about how easily they would sail into the finals

Many people congratulated them, while others were in awe of how religious she is

Afro Star Kids Academy CEO Afronita revealed that she manifested that she and her dance protégé Abigail Dromo would advance to the finals of season 17 of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).

Afronita and Abigail Dromo at BGT. Image Credit: @afronitaaa, @abigail_dromo and @bgt

Afronita revealed a vision she had about being in the BGT final

After it was announced on stage that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail had sailed through to the final after getting all four votes from the judges, congratulatory messages continued to pour in.

Afronita took to her Instagram page to share pictures of chapters she tore from her diary where she wrote about being in the BGT finals.

On the paper, she wrote that she and Abigail would easily make it to the final and would have the highest votes.

The second note she shared was written by Abigail Dromo, and she prayed that from 3 pm to 10 pm on May 30, the Lord would show her and her dance mentor divine favour and mercy.

Disclosing more information about the personal notes, Afronita wrote in the caption of the Instagram post that she made the covenant with God at dawn on May 30, 2024, hours before the semifinals.

"So I made a covenant with God at dawn today ( 30/05/24), all I can say is I serve a faithful God! A Covenant keeping God, A God who says and does! A prayer answering God! THIS IS THE DOING OF THE LORD!!!❤️," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

With joy, Afronita further wrote:

He that has started this good work will bring it to a perfect end! MAY HIS WILL BE DONE! Thank you to everyone that said a word of prayer for us and voted! I love you all so much!#GODDID #afronitaaa #stargyal #bgtsemifinals #bgt #uk #london #Ghana

Meanwhile, Afronita and Abigail are set to battle it out in the finals of BGT with eight other acts for the grand Prize.

Below is the post by Afronita disclosing the vision she had about her and Abigail's BGT fate:

Reactions to Afronita's vision about advancing to the BGT finals

The social media post got many of Afronita's Instagram followers such that they dropped touching messages to her. Others also commented about their captivating performance in

Below are the lovely messages from people after Afronita and Abigail advanced from the BGT semifinal to the final:

_asantewaaaa_

Her love for God

foodbankgh said:

This is the doing of the Lord Girl❤️ and it can only be Him

wesleykessegh said:

God is KING

naa_atswei said:

God got you

lola_locs_natural_hair_studio said:

And He did. Congratulations girls

championrolie said:

GOD IS THE GREATEST

likemike_gh said:

The power of declaration. The Bible says in Job 22:28 You will also declare a thing. And it will be established for you. So light will shine on your ways. Indeed it was established . This is the doing of the Lord and it’s marvelous in our sight.

atub366 said:

Today Afronita has just proven that even if 10 billion pipo stand against you.God will still bless you & make your light shine brighter than the rest of them all. God did not let the enemies win...& Remember this. Whatever the results will be on Sunday. Know that God is in your story, this is just the beginning of your journey to greater heights. You will wine and dine with the biggest He's and She's, Mark my words

amaboadiwaa_gh said:

The goal is always to reveal who God is and to glorify him ….. Congratulations ❤️❤️

