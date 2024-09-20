Black Sherif, in a video, admired a sleek Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series parked in the compound of a building he visited

The musician, who was in the company of an acquaintance, had a bright smile on his face as he checked out the vehicle

The beautiful supercar is valued at a starting price of GH¢5.1 million, according to checks done by YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was captured admiring a sleek Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series during a visit to a plush apartment complex. The video, which surfaced online, showed the award-winning artiste visibly impressed by the supercar’s stunning design.

Accompanied by an acquaintance, Black Sherif wore a bright smile as he inspected the high-end vehicle parked in the compound of the building he visited.

His excitement was evident as he walked around the car, watching its sleek finish and luxurious exterior.

The Mercedes Benz AMG GT Black Series is a powerful vehicle that has an eye-catching design. It is one of the most powerful models in the AMG GT lineup.

According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the car is valued at a starting price of GH¢5.1 million, making it one of the priciest supercars in the country.

Black Sherif sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

