Dancegod Lloyd: Celebrity Dancer Scouts An Extremely Talented Female Dancer at Ashaiman
- Celebrity dancer Dancegod Lloyd happily hyped up a young, talented female dancer in a recent video he posted to social media
- The female dancer was seen dishing out her best moves to the amusement of the fans that had gathered and Dancegod Lloyd
- Dancegod Lloyd, who could not hide his excitement upon discovering the amazing lady dancer, posed a question to his followers
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Dancegod Lloyd, the celebrated dancer from Ghana, in a recent video shared on social media, happily hyped up a young, talented female dancer.
The young dancer was dishing out her best moves to the groovy music playing in the background.
To the amusement of the fans gathered and Dancegod Lloyd, the dancer, whose name isn’t known yet, may have found a place in everyone’s heart.
Dancegod’s Lloyd reaction to the dancer
In the video, Dancegod Lloyd is seen ecstatically hyping the female dancer. The dance of the lady left him so impressed that when he uploaded the video on his social media platform, he asked his followers if he should add her to his team or not.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
“A star has been found in Ashaiman!!! SHOULD I ADD HER TO MY TEAM?”
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens reacted to the video; below are some of the reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh.
@rmt_unplug commented:
Don't let her be on the streets...save this talent bossman
@djspeechgh commented:
I add am to your team before I read the caption sef for my head inside she dey dance too much herh
Female dancer Lisa Quama looks totally unrecognisable as she slays in a stylish blue ball gown on her birthday
@nuel_billy commented:
Yhhh you her destiny helper bro
@bamfi_nana commented:
You don’t need to ask bro ! Just do that asap
Watch the video below:
Dancegod Lloyd becomes Dubai's official choreographer for the winter campaign
YEN.com.gh reported, earlier, that the co-founder of DWP Academy, Dancegod Lloyd, had appeared alongside famous Nigerian disk jockey DJ Cuppy and Nadia Nakai for the #VibewithDubai campaign. The campaign aims to help foreigners explore a wide range of choices for world-class, magnificent, tailored destinations.
Endurance Grand Recounts How Dancegod Lloyd Helped Change Her Life
Endurance Grand, in an interview with Giovanni a few months ago, disclosed that she was the only girl present on a fateful day at the DWP Academy, as all the others had gone to school.
Seizing the opportunity, Dancegod Lloyd graciously handed her a significant role in one of their viral dance videos, a decision that would change her life forever.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh