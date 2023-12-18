Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo got many people online talking about his conduct after a video of him storming DGN TV surfaced online

According to him, the station aired an interview which he warned them not to air and was hoping to confront the authorities

Many claimed he was looking for attention and that his conduct was unwarranted

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo caused a frenzy on social media when a video of him storming the premises of DGN TV to confront the authorities over the airing of an interview.

Pappy Kojo at DGN TV. Image Credit: @longjondeblogger

Source: TikTok

Pappy Kojo storms DGN TV

According to Pappy Kojo the television network DGN TV aired an interview which he warned them not to air.

The video which was captured on Sunday, December 17, 2023, saw the Realer No crooner knocking on the door of the television network hoping to engage the authorities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Unfortunately for him, the doors were closed and according to fans in the comments, they do not open on Sundays.

Video of Pappy Kojo storming DGN TV to face the authorities over the airing of an interview.

Ghanaians react to a video of Pappy Kojo storming DGN TV

The video got many Ghanaians lashing out at Pappy Kojo in the comment section of the post. They claimed he was seeking attention.

See some of the opinions below:

hristiana Nunoo915 said:

Or he wants fame cause his music is not selling.

Kobby_Ray said:

This guy be comedian ooo the whole Ghana

Brymo Makavelly said:

He knows they don’t open on Sundays

Owusu Kwadwo said:

Warned them paaaa hahahahaha.

Yaagingon said:

Dan he has a problem paa.

user6827369476796 said:

This is one of the too many diseases worrying Ghana our motherland , they are more than ibola and Covid, and Pappy Kojo, is a big disease.

mimi said:

He is too arrogant, that’s why he doesn’t have a career now

Pappy Kojo takes heat for insulting Yvonne Nelson during Medikal's concert

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Pappy Kojo insulted actress Yvonne Nelson during his performance at Medikal's Plotting and Planning concert.

Ghanaians on social media criticised him after the video of the insult went viral online.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian rapper Medikal hosted his Plotting and Planning concert on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh