Shatta Bandle has become one of the most talked about internet sensations not just in the country but across Africa

The diminutive personality's lavish lifestyle and funny skits are often a thrill for his huge online fanbase

A new mini-documentary about the internet sensation has sought to chronicle his fake lifestyle and strides

Ghanaian socialite and internet sensation Shatta Bandle has been featured in a new mini-documentary about his flashy lifestyle.

A snippet of the documentary making rounds online has gained significant traction from Ghanaian netizens.

Most netizens were surprised to know about the young rich billionaire being hailed as an oil and gas tycoon by his fans.

Shatta Bandle's life as an oil and gas mogul reviewed in a mini-documentary.

Shatta Bandle's oil and gas mogul cover blown

Several reports indicate that Shatta Bandle, who recently became a boy dad, is not rich enough to field the luxurious lifestyle he portrays online.

The socialite, who was recently spotted in Dubai living large, is reportedly connected with the mysteriously rich "Chairman Dada Joe Remix, who purportedly manages several real estate and filling station businesses.

Shatta Bandle's new mini-documentary re-emphasised his ties to Dada Joe Remix and briefly reviewed his reputation as an oil and gas mogul, which many think is a cover.

Netizens react to mini-documentary about Shatta Bandle as an oil and gas mogul

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on the new mini-documentary about Shatta Bandle.

@kofiboateng__ reacted:

chale I tear, ah bundles?

@_phaya wrote:

800 million, thousand dollars

@SelormJerry2 remarked:

lol i just watched this funny as hell

@Nana_kesse1 quizzed:

Oil and whaaaaaaat?????

@samuelflowking said:

But sometimes OBRONI Wagyimi kakara oo

@BashmentVibe exclaimed:

It’s true I can show y’all where his company is

@the_philippe00 added:

Is there even any car worth $98m? To talk of Ferrari

Shatta Bandle donates money to brilliant high school kid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Shatta Bandle's philanthropic efforts towards a young student who emerged as the winner of an academic competition.

The socialite shared heartwarming photos on Instagram gifting the brilliant student a cheque of GH¢2,000 as he flaunted his Rolex and high-end neckpieces.

