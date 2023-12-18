Former priestess Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah, were spotted riding in their luxury Lexus LX

They were all smiles when they spotted the camera of Ghanaian blogger Owen Ghana

Many admired Nana Agradaa's beauty, while others wondered why the car was unregistered

Heaven's Way Church founder Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah, were spotted riding in their plush Lexus LX in town.

Nana Agradaa and her husband in their plush Lexus LX. Image Credit: @owenghanaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa and her husband flaunt their luxury Lexus LX

One Ghanaian blogger Owen Ghana spotted Nana Agradaa and her husband, Pastor Asiamah, in town and decided to capture them on his smartphone.

In the video, the couple were seen riding in their black Lexus LX with Pastor Asiamah behind the steering wheel while Nana Agradaa sat in the passenger seat beside him.

The moment she spotted the blogger, she rolled down her window and flaunted her beauty, which melted many hearts online.

Video of Nana Agradaa and her husband riding in their Lexus LX.

Ghanaians react to a video of Nana Agradaa and her husband driving around town

Many people in the comments asked why the luxury car had not been registered. Others also commented about the beautiful smile of Nana Agradaa and they gushed over her.

enny’s perfumery and more said:

by now rented car.

Abenahrosie said:

See the car they are cruising in. The poor church members will still be giving the little they have to her

justiceowusu618 said:

They don't like to register their cars why?

Marcia 96 said:

That's beautiful. He controls you ampa...

Shine ✨ said:

I’m so proud of this woman. I wish she finds the happiness she’s looking for in marriage.

deborahgatu said:

She is soo beautiful

Sammy_ Thuga_419 said:

Is it a rental or her own car? Because she has been driving this car for long.

Agradaa and hubby share GH¢50k among church members

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa and her husband reportedly distributed GH¢50,000 to their Heaven's Way Church members.

The gesture was said to be an offering to express gratitude to God following their successful marriage on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa and Pastor Asiamah tied the knot after the former priestess' marriage with Eric Oduro Koranteng fell apart.

Source: YEN.com.gh