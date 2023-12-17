Media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Serwaa Amihere emanated good energy and vibes in new videos

The two television personalities shared adorable moments at an event hosted in Accra on Saturday, December 16

The cute videos of the duo bonding with hugs and beautiful smiles at Kaila’s Event Centre melted hearts

Media personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Serwaa Amihere twined in looks and oozed heartwarming vibes at an event hosted at Kaila’s Event Centre in Accra.

In sweet videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the two charming television stars emanated warmth as they bonded in a conversation at the event.

Nana Ama McBrown and Serwaa Amihere emanate heartwarming vibes. Photo credit: ghhyper1.

Source: Instagram

The Onua TV presenter and GHOne TV star twined in their complexions but looked very different with their wardrobe choices. Both personalities rocked short hair extensions, brightening with smiles in the clips.

Ghanaian bloggers Ghhyper1 and Ghkwaku posted the gorgeous visuals of the media celebrities on Instagram.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens gush over Nana Ama McBrown and Serwaa Amihere

Reactions trailed the video posted by Ghhyper1. YEN.com.gh captured some of the remarks below:

Doraadeti633 indicated:

So beautiful ❤️.

Dong8 posted:

Women of substance ❤️.

Komla_adom commented:

Ghana loves @iamamamcbrown.

Ghn9jagossip reacted:

Awwwww, goosebumps, Nana you are everything and more ❤️.

Mahamariri said:

Beautiful ♥️.

Cheka_bonita commented:

She's just so beautiful inside out. Ama bronii.

Source: YEN.com.gh