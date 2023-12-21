John Dumelo dropped a photo of himself eating bofrot and drinking kooko before he set out to the farm

The actor and politician dropped the photo on his Twitter page and it sparked a flurry of reactions

In the comments section, some people shared their admiration for Dumelo while others felt the photo was a campaign tactic

Popular actor and politician John Dumelo sparked reactions on Twitter after sharing a snapshot that captured him enjoying a local combination of bofrot, an African doughnut, and kooko, a local porridge, before heading out to the farm.

The image sparked a range of responses from Dumelo's followers, with some expressing admiration for the actor's humility. Fans appreciated seeing Dumelo enjoying a simple lifestyle.

However, others also wondered whether the photo was a strategic move tied to Dumelo's political pursuits. Sceptics questioned the timing of the post, considering the actor's venture into politics, and debated whether it was a subtle campaign tactic to endear himself to the locals.

Dumelo often loves to enjoy simple pleasures. In the past, the actor has been seen either eating on his farm or doing farm activities by himself despite having many workers. He has often been regarded as humble because of his lifestyle.

John Dumelo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Messiahs_Oduro said:

election is coming and they have started

DEEFORDAB3NDA reacted:

Amalia bɔ modeɛ, mame kooko ɛ, mame ɛsikyire no nso 1000

KyeiMeshack wrote:

A typical Farmer taking breakfast before he sets off to farm.

OriginalObeng reacted:

We Dey for you too. But why you no buy some gimme?

paa___kwesi wrote:

This cheap way of gaining some sympathy vote is not working, try to master your game cus we are familiar with this tactic,

Lil Win drinking kooko

In another story, actor Lil Win, in a video he shared on TikTok, drank kooko and koose while listening to motivational content.

Hausa kooko, also known as spicy corn or millet porridge, is a popular street food in West Africa that is typically eaten for breakfast.

Kooko is usually eaten with koose, a spicy bean cake, and Lil Win seemed to enjoy the simple breakfast.

