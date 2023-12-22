Erkuah Official got many of her fervent fans gushing over her beauty as she dropped pictures to celebrate her birthday

She rocked a gold and black dress, wrapped her frontal lace wig with a scarf with the edges nicely curled on her forehead

Wesley Kesse, Jackline Mensah and many others wished her a happy birthday while drooling over her beauty

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Erkuah Official turned many heads on social media on her birthday when she dropped gorgeous pictures of herself rocking glowing makeup and a stunning dress.

Erkuah Official dazzles in photos on her birthday. Image Credit: @erkuahofficial

Source: Instagram

Erkuah Official's birthday pictures

Erkuah Official rocked a black dress that accentuated her curves and defined them. She wore a long-sleeved gold net dress underneath to cover up.

To style her look, the talented comedian used the same gold net fabric used in the inner dress as a scarf.

Her frontal lace wig was perfectly fixed, with the edges curled to perfection on her forehead. Her makeup made her even more beautiful as it defined her facial features.

A carousel post of the birthday pictures of Erkuah Official.

Ghanaians react to lovely birthday photos of Erkuah Official

Fellow TikTok stars Jackline Mensah, Wesley Kesse and many of Erkuah Official's fans wished her a happy birthday while gushing over her stunning beauty in the pictures.

jackline_mensah said:

Happy birthday my fine babe. Arrghhhh she beauty

wesleykessegh said:

Happiest birthday darling ❤️

papeeyah said:

Happy birthday sugar boo!!! live long and prosper!

rinaboyxx said:

You look so stunning, happy Birthday ❤️

ponytails_avenue said:

The first one will be my wallpaper.

stickzbeautyplug said:

A queen and more. We outside tonight.

Erkuah Official awes many with her beauty, flaunts new haircut

YEN.com.gh reported that talented comedian and TikToker Erkuah Official left many speechless with her stunning look after she ditched the hair bonnet and school uniform.

She rocked a beautiful haircut, glowing makeup and a casual look that brought out her beauty.

Revealing that her birthday is in a few days, many wished her in advance, while others drooled over her beauty.

Source: YEN.com.gh