Ghanaian Bride Who Resembles Big Brother Winner Mercy Eke Stuns In Blue Glittering Kente Gown
- Ghanaian bride Esther Mills who has a striking resemblance to the Big Brother Naija season four winner Mercy Eke, is trending on Instagram
- The gorgeous bride wore different hairstyles and makeup to match her perfect-fit wedding dresses
- Some social media users have praised the wedding vendors for doing an incredible job of making the wedding go viral
Ghanaian bride Esther Mills is one of the fair-skinned women who wore brilliantly designed kente gowns for her plush traditional wedding.
The radiant bride looked exquisite in round-neck beaded kente with a structured sleeve that elevated her look.
She wore an elegant frontal hairstyle neatly tied to the back. At the same time, award-winning makeup artist Regina Dumah, the chief executive officer of Reggies Makeovers, did a fantastic job with her bridal makeup.
Ghanaian fashion designer Bertha Amissah has received many positive reviews on social media for her stunning design.
Ghanaian bride Esther looks terrific in a cleavage-baring bridal robe
Ghanaian bride Esther looked like an African Barbie as she slipped on a blue corseted bridal robe designed with a floor-sweeping ruffled lace skirt.
Ghanaian bride Esther Mills looks ravishing in a shiny lace white gown
Ghanaian bride Esther Mills looked glamorous in a beautiful dress designed with rhinestones for her white wedding.
With a lovely smile, the beautiful bride wore a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle as she walked down the aisle.
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Esther's stunning kente gown
Ghanaian bride rocking stylish kente gown paints groom's face with lipstick while kissing him aggressively
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
aminatunelson671 stated:
Beautiful kente plus beautiful style plus the beauty herself.
The. Kente. Emporium stated:
Flawless design and beadwork! Gorgeous bride
Berniceebela stated:
Congratulations to you, Auntie Esther ❤️
Barbievirgin stated:
Beautiful ❤️
minas_makeupartistry stated:
Stunning
Blushingglamkenteandlace stated:
The back of this dress is stunning
your.girl_tish stated:
Back details
markbliz_photos stated:
This on-point
gabysticksmusic stated:
Wow ❤️ that's my girl
Source: YEN.com.gh