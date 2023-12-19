Ghanaian bride Esther Mills who has a striking resemblance to the Big Brother Naija season four winner Mercy Eke, is trending on Instagram

The gorgeous bride wore different hairstyles and makeup to match her perfect-fit wedding dresses

Some social media users have praised the wedding vendors for doing an incredible job of making the wedding go viral

Ghanaian bride Esther Mills is one of the fair-skinned women who wore brilliantly designed kente gowns for her plush traditional wedding.

The radiant bride looked exquisite in round-neck beaded kente with a structured sleeve that elevated her look.

Ghanaian bride, Esther Mills slays in beaded outfits. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku

She wore an elegant frontal hairstyle neatly tied to the back. At the same time, award-winning makeup artist Regina Dumah, the chief executive officer of Reggies Makeovers, did a fantastic job with her bridal makeup.

Ghanaian fashion designer Bertha Amissah has received many positive reviews on social media for her stunning design.

Ghanaian bride Esther looks terrific in a cleavage-baring bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Esther looked like an African Barbie as she slipped on a blue corseted bridal robe designed with a floor-sweeping ruffled lace skirt.

Ghanaian bride Esther Mills looks ravishing in a shiny lace white gown

Ghanaian bride Esther Mills looked glamorous in a beautiful dress designed with rhinestones for her white wedding.

With a lovely smile, the beautiful bride wore a centre-parted ponytail hairstyle as she walked down the aisle.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Esther's stunning kente gown

