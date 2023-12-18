West Ham United, in a TikTok video, played Lasmid's verse on the song Butta My Bread

The video was a clip of Kudus' performance from the game against Wolves on Sunday in the Premier League

The footballer bagged a brace during the game and secured an important win for his club

English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to share their happiness after a spectacular performance in the Premier League. The video featured a snippet of Kudus' standout moments from Sunday's game against Wolves, with Lasmid's verse in the song Butta My Bread playing in the background.

West Ham United and Lasmid Photo Source: Lasmid

Source: Facebook

The clip showed Kudus' prowess on the field, capturing his stellar performance that led West Ham United to a well-deserved win. The young footballer, with skilful finesse, managed to secure not just one but two goals during the game. This remarkable feat played a pivotal role in the team's crucial victory, earning them valuable points in the competitive Premier League.

As the TikTok video circulated, fans and followers were excited about Kudus' dominance on the world stage and the international recognition that's being given to Ghanaian musicians.

Mohammed Kudus and Lasmid win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

DHOROTHYY said:

The account handler is Ghanaian and I stand on it

Julia rose smith wrote:

Admin always has good song choices

Don Saint671 said:

Westham will cash out on kudus what a player

R2D-Infamous reacted:

one thing I like about this club is that they respect their players personality

musajalloh722 commented:

I am happy for this man , because is perform well in England thank you West ham for giving him chance and the pains went straight old Trafford

Kudus does Terminator dance

In another story, Mohammed Kudus secured three points for West Ham United in their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored two goals, and after his last goal, he celebrated by doing King Promise's Terminator dance.

Many Ghanaians are proud of Kudus and his impact on the global stage by performing every week for his club.

Source: YEN.com.gh