Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper met Nigerian singer Davido backstage after the latter performed at his sold-out concert

Davido hailed the famous Ghanaian blogger and told him how much he loved him

The video melted many hearts as many spoke about how far the blogger has come in his career

A video of multiple award-winning Nigerian musician Davido hailing Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper has melted many hearts.

Davido and Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper in Atlanta. Image Credit: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

GH Hyper meets Davido in Atlanta

GH Hyper met Davido in Atlanta in the United States of America at the headline concert of the Nigerian musician, Away Festival.

In the video, Davido was seated in his car and was leaving the State Farm Arena after his sold-out concert.

The Feel hitmaker was elated to see the Ghanaian blogger as he called his name several times and told him how much he loved him, to which the blogger responded humbly, saying he loved him too.

Davido, who recently became a father of twins, told GH Hyper that they would meet in Accra, Ghana, on December 28 and 29 for the Afro Future concert.

Video of GH Hyper meeting Davido after the latter performed at his sold-out concert in Atlanta, US.

Ghanaians react to the video of GH Hyper meeting Davido in Atlanta

Many Ghanaians were excited for GH Hyper as he met Davido after his concert in Atlanta. They talked about how massive it was as they opined that the blogger was going far in his career.

afrofuture said:

See you in ACCRA

gloriaosarfo said:

Charley, this is massive❤

ofosua_afriyie said:

I think you should change your name to Global Hyper . Because it seems your work is global.

selsvictoria_gh said:

It’s the way he says your name for me.

kritical_one_ said:

I have watched this video over ten times.

Davido posts video amidst news of welcoming twins with Chioma

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido stirred emotions online amid the viral report about him welcoming a set of twins with his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, netizens were held agog as the report about the DMW boss welcoming a set of twins in the US on Monday night went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh