On Davido's latest trip to Ghana, he made a stop at Stonebwoy's house to visit him and his family

The renowned Nigerian artiste was served one of Ghana's favourite delicacies, fufu and light soup

Davido shared an exploded post online to appreciate the Ghanaian couple for the gesture

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, Davido has made yet another trip to Ghana for an appearance at his artiste, Morravey's EP launch event.

The Nigerian artiste paid a courtesy call on his good friend and long-time collaborator, Stonebwoy, at his house.

A new post authored by Davido suggests that he was treated to a warm reception at Stonebwoy's home in Accra where he met his wife and family.

Davido enjoys fufu in Stonebwoy's home Photo source: Facebook/Davido, Facebook/Drlouisa

Source: Facebook

Davido hails Stonebwoy's wife for her fufu and light soup

Davido took to social media to express his appreciation to Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa for their warm reception.

The Nigerian superstar couldn't hide his explosive emotions after enjoying the fufu and light soup served to him at Stonebwoy's house.

Stonebwoy reacted to Davido's appreciation post saying, "001 it’s an honour For Trusting Me With That Which Enters Your Belly… it means A Lot! Mi Casa Su casa..!"

Their online bromance has strengthened the social fibre between Ghana and Nigeria, especially in the wake of the trending Jollof banter triggered by Hilda Baci.

Netizens react to Davido's message to Stonebwoy's wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they reacted to Davido's appreciation of Stonebwoy and their family.

@wokwasia_ said:

Nigeria 0. Ghana 1 let's go

@deported_asian declared:

This has officially differentiated between Ghanaian dish and Nigerian dish

@sergio_de_ennin exclaimed:

Nigerians fit go mad for this

@_Stevemensa remarked:

Davido talk am… waiting for Burna Bowy and Wizkid. Afterward we will import everyone from Nigerian to come and enjoy better meals.

Stonebwoy's wife hails him after his latest performance in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a post from Stonebwoy's wife who was head over heels following his husband's stint at the Royal Albert Hall.

Stonebwoy earned significant praise from his wife with his debut performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London at Angelique Kidjo's 40th-anniversary concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh