Multiple award-winning actress Nana Ama McBrown sparked a debate on social media as she celebrated her former boss, Fadda Dickson, on his birthday

In the post, she wished him a happy birthday and prayed for more life and blessings for him

Many made serious allegations in the comment section while others admired Mrs McBrown Mensah's maturity

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated her former boss, Fadda Dickson, as he turned a year older on January 2, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown and Fadda Dickson. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @faddick

Nana Ama McBrown celebrated Fadda Dickson on his birthday

Nana Ama McBrown took to her Instagram page to share a carousel post of pictures of Fadda Dickson, the General Manager for Despite Media Group.

She wrote a beautiful message in the caption, and this got many of her fans debating in the comment section of the post.

In the heartfelt message, The Empress wished her former employer more life and more blessings. She wrote:

Happy Birthday Godfather #MORELIFE @faddick #MoreBLESSINGS#Brimm

Below is a post of Nana Ama McBrown celebrating Fadda Dickson on his birthday.

Ghanaians reacted as McBrown celebrated Fadda Dickson on his birthday

Nana Ama McBrown's post celebrating Fadda Dickson sparked debate on social media. While many admired her maturity in celebrating her former employer, others were unhappy as they made serious allegations in the comments.

mensah.jame said:

Same person who pays Clara benson (those called celebs) to break you and your family down

d__spell said:

I don't know why some people don't mind their business, eiii hmmm, someone have posted his formal boss what's your problem, NANA AMA once said UTV will be my home even if am sack I will beg for forgiveness, Or do you guys think if NANA AMA need something and she goes to fadda he will turn her down, HELL NO, please let's mind our business

akosuah5256 said:

Everybody is aware of the fact that he pays thosecalledcelebs to be posting nonsense about you.......im so glad none of their negativity got to you.......I love you sooo much Nana....we dey your back always ❤️❤️❤️

afia1604 said:

Fame comes from above, so those bloggers trying to destroy you to hold their peace!!!!and the one ,they re trying to hype tooooo shd relax

ogazy_churches said:

Mcbrown’s sense of maturity is top notch ❤️❤️

abenaaamoney said:

From this day, he should stop paying people to att@ck and break you. well all know he pays thosecalledcelebs and abathegreat

theonlycelebrityteacher said:

Maturity at it peak. Love you Naba❤️❤️

nanakojo_48 said:

Nana Ama Mcbrown I salute you for celebrating Fadda Dickson God bless you

McBrown wears mesh leggings and shorts that make many complain

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown was in her hometown, the Asuom Community, where her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen joined forces with the community to commemorate the Nika Festival 2023.

However, the outfit she wore caused a stir on social media as she rocked a pair of black mesh leggings underneath a white pair of shorts to the event.

Many talked about her fashion style, while others were glad she was in her hometown.

