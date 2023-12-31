Nana Ama McBrown was at her hometown, the Asuom Community, where her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen joined forces with the community to commemorate the Nika Festival 2023

However, the outfit she wore caused a stir on social media as she rocked a pair of black mesh leggings underneath a white pair of shorts to the event

Many talked about her dressing, while others were glad she was in her hometown

A video of seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown at her hometown, the Asuom Community, has surfaced online as some of her fans shared their thoughts on her outfit.

Nana Ama McBrown arrived at her hometown

In the video that was shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, Nana Ama McBrown drove to her hometown the Asuom Community in her red 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor.

The Empress was there with her team from her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, as they united with the Asuom community to commemorate the Nika Festival 2023.

However, the outfit she wore caused a stir on social media as many claimed she could have worn something else.

Mrs McBrown Mensah wore a white shirt and a pair of white shorts to match. To match the white tone of the shorts, she wore a black mesh leggings underneath which got many people talking.

Video of Nana Ama McBrown at her hometown, the Asuom Community.

Ghanaians react to a video of Nana Ama McBrown at her hometown

While some were unhappy about Nana Ama McBrown's outfit, others also were glad to see her on their timeline. Some of her ardent fans also showed excitement that The Empress was in her hometown.

black_star_nation said:

What kind of fashion disaster is this or are there mosquitoes there?

mavisfrimpong2 said:

Which female celebrity can drive such car for event Nana is exceptional owhat

perfect_officials_thrift said:

Eish so does this woman rest at all??

mcboat_ken_ said:

We proud of you Empress ❤️❤️❤️❤️.. Very hardworking and down to earth. #nikaparty23

its_moi_octabell said:

Back to her roots. Akyeam Asuom near Kade

jephsonmusic said:

She’s in her hometown **

perfect_officials_thrift said:

