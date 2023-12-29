A video of Afua Aduonum addressing a gathering at the Akwaaba Village after concluding her singathon is trending

She expressed hope that her action will inspire women and the youth in this country to come out of their comfort zone

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have commended Afua Aduonum for successfully embarking on the singing marathon

Afua Aduonum has now become a source of motivation to many after she successfully embarked on a five-day singing marathon in Accra.

Addressing a gathering at the Akwaaba village on Friday, December 29, Afua Aduonum, who had a Ghana flag wrapped around her and sounded very tired, said it was her hope that her singing marathon attempt would inspire the youth and women not to give up on their ambition.

She expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and Ghanaians for the massive support shown her during the singing marathon.

Many praise Afua Aduonum

Ghanaians who thronged the video's comment section showered praises on Afua Aduonum for achieving what she set out to do.

Roberta Donkor wrote:

Strong woman indeed. Your journey has really inspired me never to give up.

RN Rime commented:

Indeed What God cannot do does not exist but you still need to put an effort, God bless you for bringing Ghanaians together at this point and making us proud, we love you, Congratulations to you and us all, God bless God, bless you and bless Ghana

Maame Efua Braids indicated:

The husband is everything young ladies must be praying for. God bless him abundantly. Heeeerh what a supportive Man behind a Woman

Kristina Odoi added:

Congratulations to you girl. God bless you and your entire team. God bless that gentleman who pulled her husband close to her too.

Afua Aduonum's team replies Jazmine Sing

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the team coordinating Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's singathon have rubbished her accusations of greed and jealousy by Nigeria's Jazmine sings.

The Public Relations Manager of the singathon, Abigail Awuni, said they decided not to pay attention to any distractions from naysayers.

Asantewaa's brother, Afra the voice, said they were not bothered about Jazmine singing because the Guinness World Record did not recognise her.

